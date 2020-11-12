KX News talked with Bismarck veteran Rick Smith about his military career and the importance of letting veterans know they are appreciated for their service to our country.

Smith was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard after graduating from the University of Montana in 1990. He would be deployed to Bozrah Iraq as an Executive Officer for the Army Corps of Engineers. He was there to build a Children’s Hospital and was stationed with The British Military. The year Smith was there, Bozrah was the hottest place for combat in all of Iraq.

“The scariest experience is I stepped out of the vehicle in Iraq when I first got there to my position, and there were rockets coming all around me blowing up, and I’m thinking I’m gonna be here a year?”

Smith has been surrounded by the military his whole life. His father spent 42 years in the military and served two years in the Korean War.

For Smith personally, Veterans Day is all about paying respect to the brave men and women who were deployed before him. He points to post-Vietnam America as the prime example of a time when our country treated veterans unjustly. He says our country has never truly thanked those soldiers enough for what they were called to do.

“I think it’s a big injustice how they were treated, the Vietnam veterans in particular, and as a country we’ll never let that happen again. I think we’ve learned our lesson from that. Everybody appreciates the military. Everybody appreciates the first responders, the firefighters. You don’t realize all that until you need those people. Like right now with the pandemic, you don’t realize that until you need a first responder,” said Smith.

In his 24 years in the military, Rick Smith would go on to be a spokesman for the North Dakota National Guard during the devastating 2011 floods. He completed his career in the military as a Lieutenant Colonel.