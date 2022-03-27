A Bismarck woman is selling her body parts on E-bay, to pay off her family’s outstanding medical bills.



This unusual online listing is not as crazy as it sounds, or is it?

One day last year as Serena Riley was walking to work when she realized she couldn’t catch her breath.



After getting to the Hospital, they told her she had pulmonary embolism in her lungs.

But that was just the beginning of a series of ER visits that would result in an unusual fundraiser.

“We’ve got a significant amount, I was in the hospital for several days, and then I had two surgeries after and my husband was in the ER last year and so was my oldest daughter,” said Riley.

So Riley came up with the idea to sell her hair on eBay.

She also is selling her body parts, like a listing for her 9 by 3 forearm, to be tattooed.

Her goal was to come up with a time efficient and unusual way to help her family

“I am going to cut off my hair and I’m going to let the winner of the bid choose what to do with my hair after that. My forearm, they get to put whatever tattoo they want on there. It is crazy but I’m hoping that it’ll raise more money than just the regular run of the mill type stuff,”said Riley.

Riley plans on auctioning off at least 15 parts to be tattooed to raise the $10,000.