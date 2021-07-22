Bismarck’s Britta Curl named to U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team

Attendee at the 2019 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid NY. photo by Nancie Battaglia

Bismarck’s Britta Curl has been named to the starting roster of the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team that will compete in the world championship games in Calgary, Alberta.

The final team roster was released today.

Team USA is looking to win its sixth straight gold medal August 20-31 at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship.

The 25-player roster features 15 members of the U.S. Women’s National Team who helped capture gold at the 2019 championship.

The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curl, who plays for the University of Wisconsin, is a forward and helped the university win two NCAA national championships in 2021 and 2019.

She has also been involved in many other championship competitions. As a member of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team, she competed at the 2018 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship where her team won gold.

She was also a member of two U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Teams at the Under-18 Series vs. Canada (2017, 2016) and the 2018 U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select Team at the Under-22 Series vs. Canada.

North Dakotans may also remember Curl from her days in youth hockey. She played for the Bismarck Blizzard when the team won state championship honors in 2015 – 2017.

She was also a member of the Bismarck Admirals and the Bismarck Winterhawks.

