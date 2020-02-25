Bismarck’s Chinese Population Reacts to Coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck and Wuhan, China are separated by over 6,600 miles, but for our area’s small Chinese population, the effects of the Coronavirus are being felt in a big way.

“It’s not just about my family; it’s about what’s happening in Wuhan city. It’s really sad things, bad things, but you just need to try to fight through it,” said Bismarck Asian Market Owner Ruby Toman.

“China has a really big population, they’re not prepared for this,” said Rice Bowl owner Sherry Zhuang.

Since the first cases of what would later be identified as the coronavirus were reported in China in late December, the virus has reached across the globe.

In fact, the latest numbers show 37 countries have confirmed cases including at least 53 cases here in the U.S.

For the Chinese population living and working in Bismarck — it’s a stressful time.

Like for Ruby Toman. She runs Bismarck’s Asian Market and has family in China’s Fujian province, which, from Wuhan, is about the distance between Bismarck and Minneapolis.

She said she calls her family every day to check-in.

“As long as you stay home, you’re good, if they go running around, I’m more worried. Like for my sister, because they’ve got to work, so when you’re working you have to travel around, and I keep asking her do you have enough masks, make sure you don’t go out, but even the kids haven’t started school yet. The school’s been delayed for two months,” said Toman.

She added that she’s spent hundreds of dollars here buying and shipping masks back to China. Her sister said it’s worse over there.

“Three masks, she spent a hundred dollars, they sell at Amazon,” said Toman.

“For just three masks?! Not boxes?

“Three masks, not a box! Three pieces!… I said, why are you paying that kinda price? It’s like robbing people, you know,” said Toman.

Toman’s not the only one feeling the effects. Zhuang said she’s also shipped masks back home to family members.

“I did ship one case of the mask back to China, but I don’t know how long that’s going to take because a lot of the airlines have stopped flying from the United States to China, it could take a long time,” she said.

She said they’ve decided to cancel their family trip to Disneyland in California this summer because of virus fears in that state.

Both women did say that so far, the coronavirus has not impacted their business, and they are still able to get what they need from China.

But that could change as the virus continues to spread to more countries and more people.

The North Dakota Department of Health said it’s monitoring eight people for possible coronavirus symptoms in the state. Four people are being monitored in Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"

Doug Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Update"

Zero Waste Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zero Waste Week"

Region 7 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Girls Basketball"

Region 5 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Girls Basketball"

Minot City Council Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Meeting"

Fires Attorney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fires Attorney"

One Basin Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Basin Program"

Safety Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Council"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge