Bismarck’s Heaven’s Helpers is expanding their services

Heaven’s Helpers is expanding its services to go beyond hot meals and good conversation.

The Bismarck community soup kitchen is planning to open its doors to more options for those less unfortunate with a new building.

The new area will include showers, a laundry room, and computers to help people find jobs.

It will also be available for bible studies, life skills classes, and baptisms.

“People that use the facilities back here will have to earn it. They will have to earn it. They’re going to have to earn soup café bucks and volunteer. So they’ll chop vegetables or wash dishes for an hour. And for that hour they can do a half hour shower or they can use the washers or driers,” said Mark Meier, the Founder of the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

Meier says they plan to open the doors to the new facility, come December.

