Bismarck’s Special Assessment Task Force to reconvene

Bismarck City Commissioners announced Friday they are reconvening the Special Assessment Task Force, and plan to begin with reviewing recently passed legislation on a street maintenance utility fee.

This fee would fund street maintenance activities currently funded with special assessments.

The task force, co-chaired by Commissioners Nancy Guy and Mark Splonskowski, is comprised of a cross-section of city residents representing different sectors of Bismarck including:

A manufactured home park/apartment resident

Three Bismarck residents – one each representing the north, central and south areas

south areas

A residential developer

A manufactured home park owner/operator

A mortgage lender.

Additionally, the task force includes representatives of:

Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC

Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association

Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors

Bismarck-Mandan Apartment Association

Downtown Business Association

City staff members

The list of members above was approved at the May 11 City Commission meeting.

The city is also seeking applications from residents in south Bismarck who are interested in serving on the task force for one open position. Applications will be accepted from May 16-23.

