Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck for only game of season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota State University Bison played their first and last game of the fall season today against the Central Arkansas Bears.

While fans weren’t able to cheer on the Bison at the FargoDome for the only game this season, they made the best of it back home in Bismarck.

“We’re Bison season ticket holders, so we usually go to the games, but obviously during this time we didn’t have a chance to go, so saw this opportunity and thought it would be a fun time,” said Mack Ternes, a North Dakota State University alumnus.

Ternes and dozens of others turned out to tailgate at the Bismarck Event Center Parking lot, where the game was shown inside.

“Only game of the season, so it’s weird,” Ternes said. “It’s the first and the last one so it’s kind of a little different, but yeah it’s exciting to see what they can do.”

Renae Larson has been tailgating at Bison games with family and friends for the past seven or eight years. While a lot has changed with the pandemic, she says they’re still able to carry on some traditions.

“We have a big wing cook-off contest, couldn’t do that this year in Fargo, so we had to bring it to Bismarck to the Civic Center parking lot,” Larson said. “Today we had seven different wings that were submitted.”

At the end of the first quarter, Ternes made his game predictions.

“I think NDSU will pull it out. I’d say they’ll win. I’m going to go with 28 to 12, NDSU.”

Ternes’s prediction was only a little off — the Bison won their only game by a score of 39 to 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-3-20

FNFF Class A 10-2

Friday Night Football Frenzy - AAA, AA, 9-Man

Friday, October 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Jewelry Store

Mandan Businesses

Flu & Covid Numbers

Mask Guidelines Follow

End of the Rope

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss