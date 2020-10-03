Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck for only game of season

The North Dakota State University Bison played their first and last game of the fall season today against the Central Arkansas Bears.

While fans weren’t able to cheer on the Bison at the FargoDome for the only game this season, they made the best of it back home in Bismarck.

“We’re Bison season ticket holders, so we usually go to the games, but obviously during this time we didn’t have a chance to go, so saw this opportunity and thought it would be a fun time,” said Mack Ternes, a North Dakota State University alumnus.

Ternes and dozens of others turned out to tailgate at the Bismarck Event Center Parking lot, where the game was shown inside.

“Only game of the season, so it’s weird,” Ternes said. “It’s the first and the last one so it’s kind of a little different, but yeah it’s exciting to see what they can do.”

Renae Larson has been tailgating at Bison games with family and friends for the past seven or eight years. While a lot has changed with the pandemic, she says they’re still able to carry on some traditions.

“We have a big wing cook-off contest, couldn’t do that this year in Fargo, so we had to bring it to Bismarck to the Civic Center parking lot,” Larson said. “Today we had seven different wings that were submitted.”

At the end of the first quarter, Ternes made his game predictions.

“I think NDSU will pull it out. I’d say they’ll win. I’m going to go with 28 to 12, NDSU.”

Ternes’s prediction was only a little off — the Bison won their only game by a score of 39 to 28.