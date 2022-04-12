Snow and wind will continue to batter the state of North Dakota from Tuesday to Thursday. By later Tuesday morning, blizzard conditions have already been met in southern ND. The snow continues to move north today and will sit over the state for a few days.

We’re still in store to see widespread totals of a foot to 2 feet with a few isolated areas in central and western North Dakota exceeding 24″.

Most of North Dakota will see significant snow and blizzard conditions.

It’s calving season in North Dakota. Here are the winds throughout the day for the ranchers and those who have to make plans outdoors. Expect northerly gusts to get as high as 50 MPH.

The strong winds will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures stay cold after the storm which will lead to a slow melt. The NWS Hydrologist, Allen Schlag, says he isn’t worried about flooding at this time since there will be such a slow melt.