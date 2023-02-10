(KXNET) — North Dakota is at an all-time low for blood donations, And just one blood donation can do more than you think.

This week in Williston, the Battle of the Badges Collected 197 units of blood. It was great for the event, but this doesn’t even make a dent in the shortage our state is facing.

Blood banks in North Dakota are still 20 percent below pre-pandemic numbers for donors, meaning our supply could disappear quickly.

Teresa Johnson, Donner Recruiter at Vitalant, says, “Our population in North Dakota will use blood at some point in our life here in the state, we have an average of 2-3 percent of our population that will actually take time to donate.”

Although the needle may be intimidating, regular donors say it’s easier than you think and it’s not as painful either. Donors say to just think about the people who really need your help.

Johnson says, “If you are scared of needles I completely understand, I deal with that every day. I don’t like needles myself but coming in to donate blood it’s a different experience, it’s not like going to get a shot it’s not like an IV, it’s something very simple that you can do.”

As more returning donors come to help, it’s still not enough to help with our shortage. The state needs everyone to pitch in.

All blood types are needed for everyone like cancer patients, premature babies, and even mothers in the delivery room. One donor KX spoke with donates blood after having beaten cancer!

One donor, Paula Atnnet, stated ” I think it’s very important because there are a lot of people in need, and if I can help out, I hope you want to help out too.”

All it takes is one donation to help, so what’s stopping you from donating today?

When it comes to premature babies, one blood donation can save 96 premature babies. A premature baby needs about one teaspoon of blood. So the typical one pint of blood donated can do a lot of good.

To donate or learn how you can become a donor, you can check out Vitalant’s website at Vitalant.org.