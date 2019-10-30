Blue pumpkin bucket raising awareness for autism

If you see a little one carrying a blue pumpkin bucket this Halloween, it might stand for more than just their favorite color.

The blue pumpkin bucket has made its way across social media, but it’s more than just a color.

“That symbol that…when we’re out and about, people can see they can know that, ‘Hey, OK this child that’s carrying this blue pumpkin might just need an extra minute,'” said parent Kris Schmautz.

The pumpkin is a new indicator of a child who has autism and may react to trick-or-treating differently than a child who is not on the spectrum.

“It puts you more into the feeling, maybe let’s just go along with what happens, it just really opens the door for more opportunities,” said parent Kristen Bechtold.

We reached out to families on social media to hear opinions about those blue pumpkins because some didn’t agree with the idea.

“I don’t think it’s more or less the singling them out, or targeting, or a putting a label on my son, it’s more or less just people are going to be more mindful,” said parent Jessica Schmautz.

Not all disabilities can be seen, which is why the blue pumpkin could be beneficial to parents and their kids.

“The child’s in a wheelchair and they’re out trick-or-treating and you have four steps at your door, I would hope that you would come out and you would walk those four steps and you would give my son a piece of candy. Well, my son’s not in a wheelchair. His disability’s in his mind,” said Jessica.

Though every child that carries a blue pumpkin may not have autism, families want you to be aware that some might.

There are several different bucket colors out there and they all represent something different: a teal one for food allergies and a purple one for epilepsy.