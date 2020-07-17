BMRPA hosting family fun day at Fried Family Shooting Range

News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re into shooting sports or looking to get into it, the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Associaton is hosting a family shooting day Saturday.

For nearly a decade, the gun club has partnered with the Missouri Valley Shooting Sports Association to have a safe and fun shooting day for kids and their parents. The event will have everything from rifles and shotguns to handguns and bows and arrows. There will even be a special cowboy shooting demonstration with firearms from the old west. The best part is you don’t need to bring anything and lunch is included.

“We don’t encourage anybody to bring firearms, we have them all. Safety glasses, hearing protection are all provided. We have water, we have bottled water. Everything you need is here,” said Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association member Jim Vollmer.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm tomorrow at the Fried Family Marksmanship Complex.

For more information on the gun club or the event click here.

