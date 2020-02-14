Boating, fishing, licensing violations make up majority of citations for N.D. Game and Fish in 2019

Update: The owner of the building reported to authorities that 2 eggs were thrown at the mural, and it is not yet known if the eggs damaged the mural. Balkowitsch estimated the mural to be worth $1300.

Authorities report the time of the incident is unknown, and there are no suspects.

Hours after a Bismarck artist withdrew plans to erect a mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of a building downtown, one of Shane Balkowitsch's existing murals was vandalized.