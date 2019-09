Who wants to trick-or-treat with the zoo animals?

Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is hosting a Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring a trick-or-treat trail, not-so-spooky photo booth, pumpkin smashing and more among the zoo animals.

The event is from 1-4 p.m.

The cost is $2 per person for members and $3 per person for non-members.

The zoo asks that children be accompanied by an adult and dressed for the weather.

All proceeds benefit the Zoo. Questions? Call 701-857-4166.