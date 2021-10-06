Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse raises awareness and money for breast cancer in this 10th anniversary event

Driving by Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown Bismarck, people may have noticed something very different about the exterior. During the month of October, Bucks uses an eye-catching display to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. This year they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bucks for Bras.

It all began when North Dakota bars became smoke free in 2012. Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse owner, Brad Erickson, wanted to honor his wife, Cammy, who beat breast cancer in the 90’s, so they began to fundraise for the cause.

Erickson said he got the idea to hang bras from the building, from HoDo Lounge in Fargo, but it’s become a huge staple in Bismarck. It gets people’s attention and that’s exactly what he wants.

“The first thing is I never thought I could do this just for the fact that they were smoking in bars 10 years ago and that changed. I thought why can’t we do it? Smokehuts became a thing and I thought we should do cancer promotion raise money for a great cause,” says Erickson.

Every October, Bucks hosts a silent auction and bra auction, where one-of-a kind bras will be auctioned off. In the past some of the bras have sold for up to $2600. All money made is donated to Bismarck Cancer Center. Erickson said they’ve raised close to $300,000 since they started Bucks for Bras.

“It’s drawn attention to a great cause. Do we hear negative feedback? Yes, but that was a few years ago and now they understand what we’re trying to do and it’s a great cause,” says Erickson.

There is a prize for whoever has the closest guess to the number of bras hanging outside. The event will be October 27th from 5 to 10pm.

Visit here for more info about tickets for the event.