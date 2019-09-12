Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces

News

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida boy who captured the hearts of Vol Nation and the country after he was bullied for his homemade Tennessee shirt has been offered a four-year scholarship, the school announced Thursday.

The University of Tennessee announced Thursday a fourth-grader from Tallahassee, Florida will be awarded a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees beginning in fall of 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.

The fourth-grader made national news after his teacher posted on Facebook that some students were bullying the child for his homemade Tennessee shirt during the school’s College Colors day.

Vol Nation opened their hearts and sent him tons of encouragement merchandise. The university also announced Thursday they’ve pre-sold over 50,000 shirts featuring the design from the boy with proceeds benefitting an anti-bullying non-profit.

The boy’s design was even featured on the Rock, a popular public forum on the Tennessee campus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12"

Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way"

Running Red Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Red Lights"

BSC Volleyball Sept. 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball Sept. 11"

Guard 9-11 Memorial 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guard 9-11 Memorial 2"

Policing Near the Border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing Near the Border"

Supreme Court Appeals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court Appeals"

Pumpkin Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Patch"

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Football"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

U-Mary_Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary_Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Students Remember

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Remember"

NDDOT Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT Awards"

Real I-D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real I-D"

Weapons at the Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weapons at the Airport"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Lincoln Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Police Chief"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss