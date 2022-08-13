The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm.

According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male was transported to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name will not be released at this time, and their family has been notified. No further information on the incident or investigation is currently available.

The incident is believed to be isolated and poses no danger to the public.