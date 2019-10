Boys’ State Soccer Tournament postponed

MANDAN — The Boys’ State Soccer Tournament has been postponed due to incoming weather.

The 2019 North Dakota High School Activities Association announced the tournament will be played Oct. 14-16 at Starion Sports Complex located at 111 Old Red Trail NE Mandan, ND 58554.

Mark Wiest, Athletic Director at Mandan High School, will serve as tournament manager.

Here is the Revised Boys Soccer Tournament Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 14 Matches

Quarterfinals

Match 1: Bismarck High vs. Grand Forks Central at 11:00 a.m.

Match 2: Fargo South vs. Minot at 1:15 p.m.

Match 3: West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Mandan, 3:30 p.m.

Match 4: Bismarck Century vs. Fargo Davies, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 Matches

Consolation semifinals

Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 11:00 a.m.

Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 Matches

Fifth-place

Match 9: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 10 a.m.

Third-place

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 12:00 p.m.

Championship

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 2:00 p.m.