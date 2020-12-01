BPD patrol car hit while responding to a crash on Bismarck Expressway

A Bismarck Police Car was struck while responding to an accident on Bismarck Expressway this evening.
Shortly after 8:00, Monday night officers were called for a report of a vehicle that had lost control and hit the guard rail on Expressway Bridge.
About an hour later, while officers were still responding another vehicle came by and struck the Bismarck patrol vehicle and a tow truck.
An officer was taken to a hospital, with unknown injuries.
Because the second accident involved BPD, the investigation is being conducted by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
It’s not known if there will be charges filed.
The investigation is ongoing.

