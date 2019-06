It took four doses of Narcan to revive a man overdosing in a vehicle.

According to the Bismarck Police they were called to the 2900 block of Cody Drive for a report of a man in his vehicle in distress.

Officers found a male who was blue in the face and taking shallow breaths.

Authorities were able to revive him after four doses of Narcan.

The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

BPD reports they found heroin, cocaine and heroin paraphernalia in the vehicle.