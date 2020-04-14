BPRD and BPS Hosting Childcare Services

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is trying to help out essential workers in need of child care services.

Beginning today, Parks and Rec is running an emergency day care for city “life line workers.” The department of Human Services and Governor Burgum’s office created this new term to describe those who have to leave their homes to provide an essential service.

“Its the guidelines from the Department of Human Services and they’re called health, safety and life line workers. And the list is extensive, so yes grocery store workers, anybody basically that has what they consider an essential job would qualify to participate in this child care,” Recreation Manager at BPRD RaNae Jochim said.

BLAST and Bismarck Public Schools staff will be the ones watching the kids. BLAST is an after school program through Parks and Rec with aides who are already certified to work with children. The service is offered from 7am to 6pm during school days at Horizon Middle School.

“Bismarck Public Schools did decide to host these at a middle school because we didn’t want to use a playground, which kids love to use so we wouldn’t have kind of intermissing on the playground.

So instead of playground time they’ll just get outdoor or gym time,” Jochim said.

If you’d like to know if your child qualifies click the link below for more information.