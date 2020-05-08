Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

BPS band, orchestra students to join together for Band Night from their driveways

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
band night OTS_1557531487412.png.jpg

Although Band Night in Bismarck was canceled, that isn’t stopping the Bismarck Public Schools band and orchestra department from wanting to give its students and the community something special.

BPS is asking all instrumental music students in fourth through 12th grade to play a music selection that teachers composed called Ode to Band Night from 6 to 6:05 p.m. tonight, May 8.

The idea is if hundreds of kids all go to the end of their driveways with their instruments and play each measure at the same time, neighborhoods should be filled with the sweet sound of music.

The last note will be played at 6:01:30, then it will repeat again at 6:03 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge