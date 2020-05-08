BPS band, orchestra students to join together for Band Night from their driveways

Although Band Night in Bismarck was canceled, that isn’t stopping the Bismarck Public Schools band and orchestra department from wanting to give its students and the community something special.

BPS is asking all instrumental music students in fourth through 12th grade to play a music selection that teachers composed called Ode to Band Night from 6 to 6:05 p.m. tonight, May 8.

The idea is if hundreds of kids all go to the end of their driveways with their instruments and play each measure at the same time, neighborhoods should be filled with the sweet sound of music.

The last note will be played at 6:01:30, then it will repeat again at 6:03 p.m.