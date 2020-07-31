BPS School Board approves 2020-2021 school restart plan

Bismarck Public Schools board finalized a plan to return to school. Classes will be in-person beginning August 30th.

The Board reviewed this week’s feedback from parents and staff. Of the 3,500 people who responded, most of them parents, 70 percent favored in person learning. The 26th, 27th and 28th of August will be used as training days for the staff.

“Buses, buildings and activities will pose a unique set of challenges to our community and all we can do is remain flexible, work diligently, collaboratively, do our personal best and be there for our students and each other,” said Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

And that’s not all, masks will be required. Dr. Hornbacher shared with everyone an interaction with some students he had in regards to masks.

“One of the leaders in the group said this, and they all concurred. I will wear a mask if I can have a regular school year. If I can be in school. If I can be with my friends and I can play sports, I’ll wear that mask. One student said it, 6 chimed in behind him and said I agree with that,” said Hornbacher.

