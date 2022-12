NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Cold high pressure clears our clouds tonight and cools our temperatures to around -5° to -15°. Wind chills could fall as low as -35°.

After a brief warm-up over the weekend, arctic air arrives for the first part of next week when highs cool to the single digits and teens.

We’ll see several small waves of snow between Monday and Wednesday morning. The best chance for snow will come Tuesday.