BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Get ready to shop til you drop, because a new shopping market is coming to Bismarck.

This Saturday, February 25 is the first-ever Bismarck Market Fair.

It will go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Building on the Bismarck Expressway. Right next to Buckstop Junction.

You can check out local vendors and food, all made right here in North Dakota. The market fair will be a monthly event too.

“We’re going to have shows in February, March, April, May, take a break for summer, and come back and do October, November, and December. This is a family-friendly event, and we can’t wait to see everybody out there. We want them to be excited about it and look forward to the next one,” said Kayla Kennedy, Business Partner for the Bismarck Market Fair.

They currently have about 15 vendors, and they have space for a lot more.

To sign up, email the group at BismarckMarketFair@gmail.com or call them at 701-595-0465.