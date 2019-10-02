Breakaway roping coming to Badlands Circuit Finals

MINOT — Breakaway roping is a growing sport in the U.S. and will be featured this weekend in Minot at the Badlands Circuit Finals.

Jordyn Schaefer and her horse, Robert, are getting him ready for the Badlands Circuit Rodeo this weekend. They have been breakaway roping together for 15 years.

“It’s an event similar to the tie-down roping but women don’t have to get off their horse and tie the animal. You just have to rope the calf and stop the horse, and your rope will break away and that is when your time stops,” said Schaefer, Breakaway roper.

When Schaefer is riding her horse and roping, she said it makes her feel awesome.

“I would do it every day but horses need a break and so then I rope the dummy quite a bit,” said Schaefer.

This will be the first time breakaway roping will be featured at a Circuit Finals Rodeo.

“If you’re watching and want to start roping or you have roped in the past and want to pick it up again, I would definitely do it,” said Schaefer.

“It’s a growing event and it’s going to pay a lot in the future and hopefully it goes a lot of places.”

Schaefer is ranked fourth at the Badlands Circuit and she said she hopes to have a great run this weekend and hopefully, one day go pro.

“Hopefully I can make it to the NFR one day but you have to go from Circuit Finals and then up to the big pros and just go from there,” said Schaefer.

“You have to start at the smaller places first like the Circuit Finals.”

The Badlands Circuit Finals will be Oct. 4-6 at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

The hours will be as follows:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m

For more information about ticket pricing, CLICK HERE.

