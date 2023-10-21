MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) —With many dollars raised and thousands of mouths fed, Ryan Chevrolet in Minot saw this weekend’s 10th annual pancake feed not as the peak of an effort.

But as the beginning of the next phase of the business’s effort to support local cancer patients.

As in years past, all donations will go directly to Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehabilitation Program, ensuring that funds will benefit those close to home.

Breakfast was served directly to individuals while in their cars as they passed through the Ryan Chevrolet service drive.

Ryan Chevrolet’s pancake breakfast is held every October in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The 2022 breakfast raised $17,272 for the program.

The total raised at this year’s event exceeded $19,400, with a few more donations yet to be counted.