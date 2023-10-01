DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dickinson Fire Department took a break this morning for some fantastic food and fun

Firefighters fired up griddles and sat out for their community breakfast at the Public Safety Center.

The pancakes were accompanied by sausage and eggs.

Over 500 folks came out for some egg-celent fun according to the department.

Together over 700 pancakes and 600 sausages were cooked along with 50 dozen eggs.

Community members say they were delighted to have breakfast with their heroes and learn about fire safety.

Check out the photos below from the Dickinson Fire Department Facebook page: