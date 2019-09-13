BREAKING NEWS: Additional security to be present at Central Campus Minot on Friday

KX News has received several reports from parents regarding an automated voicemail sent out about a potential safety threat.

The voicemail stated that Central Campus has become aware of “inappropriate comments made by a student concerning safety in our school.”

The voicemail also said Central Campus, along with the Minot Police Department, have “thoroughly investigated these comments” and that there are no credible safety concerns.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer released this statement today:

“Yesterday, Central Campus became aware of inappropriate comments made by a student concerning safety in the school. District administrators, with the help of the Minot Police Department, thoroughly investigated these comments. While the district and Minot Police Department do not feel there is a credible threat, the district has put additional safety precautions in place at the school.

Minot Public Schools takes school safety seriously. The district is committed to investigating all reports of threatening behavior. If you are aware of threatening behavior, please notify school personnel.”

Vollmer said safety precautions include extra police presence.