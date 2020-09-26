Breonna Taylor protest held in Bismarck

Protests have taken place nationally, and here in Bismarck, over the grand jury decision surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police in March.

The Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the shooting for endangering a neighbor with gunfire.

Saturday, demonstrators in Bismarck are calling that decision and the non-indictment of the other officers unjust. Protest organizer Michelle LaPoint and a handful of others held signs on Boulevard Avenue to voice their opposition.

“We just want justice for Breonna Taylor. If I was to cause a car accident and I accidentally killed somebody, I would go to jail for manslaughter, even though I didn’t intend to kill that person,” LaPoint said. “If you can indict a cop for almost shooting somebody, how can you not charge another cop for actually shooting somebody.”

The Kentucky Attorney General announced the grand jury findings Wednesday this week.