Broadway Bridge partially reopened

After 10 long days, the Broadway Bridge is seeing some traffic.

The bridge will partially be open for two months to allow workers to complete construction.

It’s a single-lane road right now.

And, drivers have been taking full advantage of the reopening.

Prior to this– everyone traveling here has had to use side streets.

People I spoke with say this is making their lives a little easier.

“It hasn’t affected me a lot cause I don’t go to that end of Minot a lot, but a couple of times we did have to go around when we went up to the college,” said Shari Olson.

“I also drive the bus for the city of Minot and yeah, without detours and our routes it affects all our passengers and it takes some time to get back and the readjusting of everybody getting used to taking a different way,” said Rick Vogel.

“Just slightly. Just had to make a couple of detours,” said Betty Brooks.

Brooks added she’s happy the bridge has reopened.

“I thought it worked pretty good. You know, for the time that it was closed. But, we gotta do what we gotta do. Progress is progress,” Vogel added.

Just like any other construction zone, slow down and pay attention to barriers and cones.

And, don’t forget to look out for workers.

