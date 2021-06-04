Broadway Liquor donates $25,000 to Roosevelt Park Zoo

The Amur tiger habitat’s pond at the Roosevelt Park Zoo will now be known as the Broadway Liquor Watering Hole, after the company donated $25,000 to the zoo.

Jennifer Kleen, of the Greater Minot Zoological Society, says the donation helps support the “New Habitat for a New Century” capital campaign for the big cats at the zoo.

Kleen says the Minot Park Board challenged the community to close the gap for the Amur leopard habitat by levying $800,000 in cash reserve matching funds. So, the $25,000 donation from Broadway Liquor will be matched.

The donation will help the zoo close phase three of the big cat habitat projects.