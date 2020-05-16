BSC gives nursing graduates a special celebration

The staff at Bismarck State College have been coming up with creative ways to make sure their graduates feel celebrated even through this pandemic. The school kept that trend going for their nursing students this week.

BSC nursing student Sadie Black says, “I personally was devasted by not having a pinning ceremony and I’m not from North Dakota and my whole family was coming.”

BSC nursing student Mitchell Dean says, “Kinda takes the wind out of yourself– you kind of set that as the goal–like this is the day this is our day–we’re gonna celebrate and have a great time– but then it’s like wait we can’t be 6 feet from each other.”

Black and Dean are 2 of the 30 students who are graduating from BSC’s Nursing Program this year. And their “pinning ceremony” is something the school does exclusively for these graduates.

BSC Associate Professor of Nursing Annie Paulson says, “It’s a tradition that whenever nursing students graduate we do a pinning ceremony –it’s a tradition from Florence Nightingale actually.”

Professor Annie Paulson experienced this honor herself — and wanted to make sure they got to have that same type of celebration. She and the BSC nursing faculty came up with a safe alternative.

“We just have this whole parking lot set up and everybody decorated their cars–and we’re going to have the students drive-through and then come down here for their pinning and have a family member pin them,” says Paulson. “We just really wanted to see their faces and be able to do it more so in person.”

While the students didn’t get the hands-on learning they typically would have this year, Black and Dean say the school staff did an amazing job with the hand they were dealt. And even though it wasn’t the “official ceremony” they were happy to get one last moment with everyone.

“Us being nurses as well you are always being put into situations that you have to figure out what’s going on and adapt–and so here we are adapting and we are still going to have a great time celebrating,” says Dean.

Congratulations to all 2020 graduates from us here at KX News.

