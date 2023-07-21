Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET)–Work will soon begin to tear down an old motel in downtown Bismarck.

City leaders in Bismarck recently approved the architectural design plans for a new apartment complex at the Budget Inn.

The hotel on Thayer Avenue was built in 1961 but closed in March of this year.

Ubl Design Group has drawn up plans to rebuild the property as an apartment complex.

It will include three buildings, one of which will be known as ‘The Roanoke’.

“In the original Fleck House, and in the annex building, between the two of them, it’s going to be roughly about 42 units. They’ll all be studio style, like small studio-style apartments, which is going to keep them affordable, which is very different from what you have in some of the other multi-family projects throughout the community, even in downtown,” Ubl Design Group principal architect Jeff Ubl said.

Ubl says the total project will cost around $14 million to build.

He says demolition on the hotel could begin this fall.