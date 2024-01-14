SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coffee lovers, buckle up for a drink like no other — a local shop in Sioux Falls is putting its spin on a burger-flavored latte as a nod to the city’s annual burger battle.

“I would say that it’s a drink unlike any other we’ve made in the past,” said Mary Campbell Co-owner, The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. in Sioux Falls.

What once was a joke, quickly became a reality as the first-ever Burger Battle Latte “BBL” comes to life at The Breaks Coffee Roasting Company.

“If you joke about something long enough, it might accidentally happen. So we get together periodically to do what we call an “open gym,” where everybody that works here, that wants to, can show up and kind of do like a test kitchen sort of situation. We knocked out not one, but two burger battle lattes,” said Campbell.

Made with pickle juice, garlic and onion seasoning, a hot and iced version of the “BBL” was born.

“So they both surprisingly, taste very much like burger. As I said they’re meat-free, there’s no actual burger in them. But we kind of played with some of the like classic condiment flavors.” said Campbell.

Prioritizing local ingredients, the buns come from Look’s Marketplace and seasoning from The Spice & Tea Exchange.

Jay Sanchez, a barista at the shop, prepared the two versions they offer topping each with their mini burger.

“So miniature everything really,” said Sanchez.

Two regulars gave their reviews of the drinks.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but the cold was actually a lot better than I anticipated. Pretty close to maybe a Bloody Mary or something that’s kind of pickle and tomato like that,” said Clinton Brown, a regular at the coffee shop.

“I would definitely come down and try this, especially if you want to be a little adventurous. The cold is wonderful and I am serious. Dip it. It’s great,” said Jordan Deffenbaugh, a regular at the coffee shop.

Although this burger isn’t in the competition, it got many people’s attention.

“We were so focused on whether or not we could, we didn’t stop to think about whether or not we should, as one of our customers put it. So it’s a bit of fun,” said Campbell.

For those brave enough to try it, the Burger Lattes cost about six dollars depending on which one you get.

Click here to check out the “BBL”.