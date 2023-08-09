BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum granted a request Tuesday from the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board (ESPB) for emergency rulemaking to provide school districts with additional flexibility that will temporarily allow expanded use of student teachers to help address the state’s teacher shortage.

In his letter to E-S-P-B, the governor said, “This emergency action simply gives local school boards and administrators additional flexibility and retains local control in determining how to fill teacher openings with the best interests of students in mind.”

Governor Burgum also announced the future formation of a task force to address challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers, saying, “In addition, our administration will be developing a statewide task force through executive order that will focus on teacher recruitment and retention strategies, programs and policies.”

The task force will be set up to establish a pipeline of quality educators so the students receive the education they deserve.

