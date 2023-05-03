BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has officially announced which High School musicians will make up the 2023 Governor’s Band and Chorus.

Each year, the Governor’s Band and Chorus are selected based on musical skill and achievement from applications submitted by schools and groups from across North Dakota. In 2023, the groups chosen were the Washburn High School Band and the Williston High School Chorale.

The Washburn High School Band, currently consisting of 31 students and directed by Dustin Moe, has had student representatives at Minot’s Northwest Music Festival, the University of North Dakota, the University of Minnesota, and Concordia College’s honor festivals. The group performs in concerts and community events year-round, including Washburn’s annual Memorial Day program, and has done so for over 100 years.

The Williston High School Chorale consists of 34 students, directed by Katie Rooke. In previous years, students from the choir have been selected for the All-National Honor Choir, and several members of the current ensemble are active members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Students in Chorale have been selected for multiple choir festivals in the area, including the Northwest Music Festival, the University of North Dakota and University of Minnesota honor festivals, and the ND All-State Festival.

“These two exceptional groups of young people do an outstanding job representing their schools, their communities, and the state of North Dakota through their musical performances,” Burgum said in a press release. “Congratulations to the Washburn High School Band and Williston High School Chorale for being fantastic examples of the incredibly talented musicians who enhance the vibrancy and cultural richness of our North Dakota schools and communities.”

To learn more about the Governor’s Band and Chorus, visit this page.