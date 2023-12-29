BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum today declared a statewide emergency for widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter ice storm that left over 20,000 North Dakotans without electricity.

Burgum plans to request a presidential disaster declaration for the event to unlock federal assistance to help pay for eligible response costs and infrastructure repairs, including hundreds of downed utility poles after the Christmas storm brought a combination of freezing rain and wind.

The emergency declaration encompasses the three-day event Dec. 25-27 that caused the National Weather Service to issue its first ice storm warning in North Dakota since 2016. Freezing rain coated power lines and poles with ice, while winds toppled over 1,400 poles and snapped power lines, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Thousands of customers in eastern North Dakota remain without electricity as utilities bring in extra crews to restore power. The storm forced many businesses to close or delay services, closed portions of I-29 and I-94 and made city streets and rural roads impassable.

The statewide emergency declaration directs state agencies to provide response resources and capabilities if needed to support local and tribal governments. It also sets the stage for requesting a presidential disaster declaration, which if granted would unlock FEMA public assistance to help repair damaged utilities and other infrastructure.