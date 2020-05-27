Burgum reaches in his own pockets to fund PAC, campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Wealthy former software executive and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has personally shelled out more than $1 million ahead of the state’s primary election, with only a fraction of the sum to his own re-election bid.

Campaign disclosure reports show the first-term Republican has given $875,000 to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating a member of his own party and one of the state’s most powerful legislators.

With Burgum’s money, the Dakota Leadership PAC has raised more than $1 million, mostly from out-of-state donors.

Separately, Burgum has contributed $100,000 to his own campaign so far and $42,000 to about 20 GOP incumbent and first-time legislative candidates,.