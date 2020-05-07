Burgum: School facilities may be used for graduations

Gov. Doug Burgum will allow North Dakota’s schools to use school property for high school graduation ceremonies.

He said Wednesday he was modifying his directive to allow school facilities to host graduations, “with proper social distancing, cleaning and safety precautions.”

Decisions on whether, when or where graduation ceremonies should be held remain in the hands of local school boards and administrators.

North Dakota’s school facilities have been closed to students since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burgum ordered the closures by executive order.

The guidance suggests that administrators “consider the status of COVID-19 in your community and surrounding areas when deciding whether to hold graduation,” and says public health officials “can suspend any in-person part of graduation if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the area before graduation.”

The guidance includes a number of nontraditional options for holding ceremonies, including a “graduation parade” and a “drive-in graduation” in which families would remain in parked vehicles to observe the proceedings.

The safety recommendations include:

Six feet between rows of chairs that are set up in the graduation space.

Six feet between chairs in a row – exceptions for immediate family if desired.

Two empty rows between the rows being used for people who are attending graduation.

No physical contact between people who don’t live together – no handshakes, hugs, etc.

Family photos are OK for family members who live together.

Six feet between students who are walking in a processional.

Limit number of guests per graduate for any in-person event. Limits should be based on the space available and the distance guidelines.

Schools should livestream the ceremony if possible.

Consider whether to require masks.

Consider how a student should receive his or her diploma. One possibility would be to put the diploma on a table for the student to pick up.

Ensure that adequate bathroom and hand-washing facilities are available.

Set up hand sanitizer stations throughout the graduation space.

Suggestions for holding graduation ceremonies include: