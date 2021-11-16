Burgum thanks Rauschenberger for his service after he notifies governor of his intention to resign

Gov. Doug Burgum today thanked Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger for his service to the State of North Dakota after Rauschenberger notified the governor of his intention to resign his position effective Jan. 3, 2022.

“We are deeply grateful to Ryan for his dedicated and effective service to the citizens of North Dakota for more than 13 years, and the First Lady and I applaud him for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being,” Burgum said.

As required by North Dakota law, Burgum will appoint a tax commissioner to serve the remainder of Rauschenberger’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.