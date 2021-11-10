Burke County Sheriff’s Office continues normal operations after the U.S.-Canada border reopens

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Now that the U.S. Canadian Border is open, there are more people going to and from.

In Burke County, which borders Canada, Sheriff Shawn Brien says that not much has changed since the border crossing reopened.

There’s been a slight increase in traffic and his deputies are patrolling Highway 52, the road leading to and from the border, a bit more.

The Sheriff says the border closing didn’t really impact his department and its day-to-day activities.

He adds so far, there has not been a large increase in traffic in the county, but says he expects that to change when COVID restrictions loosen up.

“I think we’ll probably start seeing a lot more influx,” the Sheriff said. “I think a lot of people aren’t coming down right now because I know when they come back North, they still have to test for COVID so a lot of people aren’t wanting to go through that whole hassle of coming down and going back and getting tested again.”

Sheriff Brien reminds travelers to be safe and to remember they will need proof of vaccination to come and go from Canada.