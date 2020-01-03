Burleigh County Commission Considering Refugee Ballot Question

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK – After a heated public meeting last month lasted hours, the Burleigh County Commission is once again discussing the option of refugee resettlement.

The commission is expected to debate Monday evening whether or not a question should be placed on the election ballot to let the people cast their vote on allowing refugees to settle in Burleigh county, including Bismarck.

Commission Chair Brian Bitner tells KX News the decision comes after they had several residents propose the idea at the last commission meeting in December.

If passed, the question would impact refugee resettlement starting in 2021 as the commission has already approved resettlement in 2020.

