Burleigh County Looking For Poll Workers

BISMARCK — Interested in earning a little extra money while performing a civic duty?

Burleigh County says, why not be a poll worker on Election Day?

Now is the time for those interested to contact the county elections department.

Nearly anyone can be a poll worker as long as you’re over 16, a U.S. Citizen and a resident of Burleigh County.

The county is looking to fill between 250 and 300 positions between now and early May.

You can expect to earn $200 for working Election Day.

KX News spoke with the county’s head of elections who told us they’re looking for reliable people, with a passion for politics.

“Some of them come out very surprised that they enjoy it as much as they do, it’s a long day but, they have a lot of fun and they really enjoy the process,” said Erika White, Burleigh County Election Manager.

If selected, you can expect to work all day on Election Day, go through some brief training and help set up and tear down your precinct on Election Day.

If interested you can stop by the city-county building for more information.

