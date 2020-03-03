Burleigh County Social Services Investigation Put On Hold

Nearly a hundred people, mostly in the social services community, filled the Tom Baker Meeting Room in Bismarck Monday all for one reason — they’re concerned about the direction the Burleigh County Social Service department is heading.

State Senator Erin Oban is a member of the committee and laid out the most severe concerns.

“Employee morale, turnover and insufficient training and supports for new and inexperienced staff. Hostile work environment, questions of prioritization of saving money over the safety and care of children and families, difficult working relationships with community partners, including but not limited to foster parents, schools, law enforcement, nonprofits and providers,” said Oban.

Oban and fellow Senator and Board Member Dick Dever want to hire an outside consultant to investigate the actions by the department as well as Interim Director Kim Osachuk.

“The Director has the right and deserves the opportunity to respond to all of the concerns. I think that’s done best in a process that involves an arms-length consultant who’s fair and objective,” said Dever.

But plans for that consultant got put on hold when several members of the Burleigh County Commission, including Brian Bitner and Jim Peluso, stated they had heard of no such complaints against Social Servies or Osachuk.

State Human Services Director Chris Jones was at the meeting and told the Commission new changes in state law mean new responsibilities.

“But at the end of the day, you are responsible for the performance of the director going forward,” said Jones.

After nearly an hour of heated discussion between commission members, they deadlocked in a 3-3 tie on whether or not to hire the consultant, a move leaving many in attendance scratching their heads.

“I’m furious because my heart of hearts is with the welfare of those children and I have deep concerns about those children and I feel a sacred obligation to do what I can in my role in this community to protect those children, and when there’s a leadership entity responsible for protecting them that’s not doing their job, that’s in the way of that, that makes me very furious,” said Clinical Psychologist and MHA Nation Member Tami DeCoteau.

“It’s pretty apparent to me and to a lot of others, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of teamwork happening, a lot of frustration. I was sitting in the audience, amongst former Burleigh County Social Workers, other foster parents that are very frustrated and concerned about the kids they care for,” said Foster parent Carol Mielke.