Burleigh County ties to Officer Holte

Among many other law enforcement from across the state, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s department will be sending representatives to the service.

One of those attending will be Deputy Joe Citta, who worked with Holte for the UND Police, for about six months. While it was hard for Citta, he had nothing but good things to say about Officer Cody Holte.

“It’s never easy losing a brother or sister, especially in a place you worked at before coming here. It means the world that we can send him off in the right way and give him the honor and respect that he’s deserved. Because obviously he’s a hero,” said Citta.

According to the ‘Officer Down Memorial’ website..Holte is the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Grand Forks since 1966.