BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday marks the first day of the 40 Days of Life, which is a campaign that aims to end abortion.

40 Days of Life started in 2004, and the campaign takes place in more than 600 cities in all 50 states.

Those who participate pray and hold signs promoting the 40 Days of Life. No costumes or personal signage is allowed. But, anyone is welcome to attend.

You may see people near the capitol between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from now until November 5.

“A majority of the folks will be in prayer, just quiet prayer. It is a peaceful, prayerful vigil, like I said. And it’s meant to be only that. It’s not about the signs or the costumes or the yelling, or anything like that. It’s really about people just offering up prayers for those that are involved with abortion,” said Diane Huck, an organizer of 40 Days of Life.

The ND WIN Fund provides financial assistance for people seeking abortion in North Dakota. The group was formed in 1999 and is based out of Fargo.

KX spoke with the group’s board director who says, in her opinion, they could find better ways to support people.

“I wish they could be doing something more active while they pray. Maybe raking leaves for a disabled person or praying while they volunteer at a food bank, but they are choosing to stand out there. 10 years ago, the 40 Days campaign prioritized a 24/7 presence. And by the looks of their event, they are limiting hours,” said Destini Spaeth, the board director for ND WIN Fund.