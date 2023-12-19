BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Power in Bismarck was full of excitement and holiday cheer Tuesday afternoon, as the group decided to give back to the community as part of their Sanford Cares program.

Over the next two days, 700 students from Title I schools in the area are gathering for games, treats, and time with Santa. The highlight of the day for the students was when they all received new backpacks, courtesy of Sanford.

The backpacks included many supplies that would be helpful to both children and adults including a water bottle, toys, and a $25 voucher to a local grocery store.

Brian Ritter, the head of Market Affairs at Sanford took a personal hand in helping Santa Claus while dressed as Buddy the Elf.

“Today and tomorrow are the latest edition of Sanford Cares,” said Sanford’s Head of Market Affairs Brian Ritter. “It’s really a holiday event where we try to show our appreciation for a community that has done so much for us,”

The second graders say they had a lot of fun at the event and were thankful to Sanford and their partners for their gifts.