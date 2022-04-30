BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 155th overall pick, and in the 5th round, of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A Minnesota native who has been at UND since 2018, Waletzko is ranked as the No. 22 offensive tackle in college football by ESPN.

The 6″7′ and 305-pound lineman earned a selection to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, was named to the 2022 National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame and was a first-team member of the MVFC All-Academic Team.

Waletzko leaves UND having played in 30 games all at left tackle and with UND surrendering only three sacks during the time which he played to lead the NCAA.