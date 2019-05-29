Burleigh-Morton Detention Center To See Budget Increase In 2020

Bismarck – North Dakota should expect a larger prison population.

Leading to a bigger budget for the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Today officials approved a 435 thousand dollar increase for the 2020 budget.

Committee members say the money is needed because there are over 25 hundred outstanding warrants waiting to be served locally by the US Marshals Service.

The funding will allow the detention center to keep staffing where it should be.

“I think on the employee side the biggest need is making sure we have staffing for them to make sure there’s adequate numbers per shift, which we”re budgeted for, it’s just making sure that we can keep the hiring up to replace people going off to different adventures”, said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

The Detention center currently holds 261 inmates, about half of it’s capacity.

The Center has also recently hired a new Lieutenant as well as a third nurse.