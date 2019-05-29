Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Burleigh-Morton Detention Center To See Budget Increase In 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck – North Dakota should expect a larger prison population.

Leading to a bigger budget for the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Today officials approved a 435 thousand dollar increase for the 2020 budget.

Committee members say the money is needed because there are over 25 hundred outstanding warrants waiting to be served locally by the US Marshals Service.

The funding will allow the detention center to keep staffing where it should be.

“I think on the employee side the biggest need is making sure we have staffing for them to make sure there’s adequate numbers per shift, which we”re budgeted for, it’s just making sure that we can  keep the hiring up to replace people going off to different adventures”, said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben. 

The Detention center currently holds 261 inmates, about half of it’s capacity.

The Center has also recently hired a new Lieutenant as well as a third nurse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

BHS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Football"

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tribal Leaders Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Leaders Summit"

Wind Overturns Vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Overturns Vehicles"

Reginald Toussaint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reginald Toussaint"

Hi Honey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hi Honey"

Flood Protection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection"

Sweet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Harvest"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19"

Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention"

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"
More Video

Don't Miss