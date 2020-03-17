Burleigh Social Services Investigation Voted Down

Burleigh County Social Services Interim Director Kim Osadchuk will remain on the job following Monday afternoon’s decision by the County Human Service Center Board.

The board voted 5-2 NOT to hire an independent investigator to look into Osadchuk and potential issues with County Social Services under her leadership.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox voted in favor of the investigation two weeks ago but changed his vote Monday.

“The information we received in the last two weeks and the total amount of information was not enough to ask for an evaluation or investigation of the department. There were complaints but I think the complaints have all been handled over the years and I don’t think this was anything new,” said Woodcox.

State Sens. Erin Oban and Dick Dever sit on the board and spearheaded the investigation efforts. Both were shocked and disappointed by the board’s decision.

“I think the decision should have been made that we do an investigation both for the benefit of the county and the people it serves and also for the director that having an objective investigation done would have provided her a chance to respond to that. And all we were looking for was an objection arms-length assessment.”

Both said the investigation was needed due to possible low employee morale, a hostile work environment and putting profits ahead of children inside Social Services.

Sen. Oban wouldn’t go on camera with KX News, but issued a statement, in part saying, “The commissioners’ unanimous lack of desire to have an unbiased party review that information reaffirms their own opinions and ignores the many concerns from community stakeholders.”

Also disappointed in the board was clinical psychologist Tami DeCoteau, who works with children in need and has seen the problems first hand.

“This interim director has been empowered to behave the way that she’s behaved and the system and the commission has enabled that and continues to enable that. I see the decision today as extremely self-serving, there’s no point to any of this expect to protect themselves and cover up their failures and their inadequacies,” said DeCoteau.

Osadchuk is one of two candidates expected to be interviewed soon by the board for the new Human Service Zone Director Position that’s currently open.

She declined to comment for this story.